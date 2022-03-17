Murder conviction leads to life sentence

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Rico Rondell Roberts was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after a Marion County jury convicted him of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Roberts was found guilty in Marion County Fifteenth Circuit Court of murdering Essic Darby on Oct. 29, 2019, when he and an unnamed co-defendant shot the victim in his Kokomo home during a robbery.

Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald IV presided over the trial, and sentenced Roberts to life in the custody of the MIssissippi Department of Corrections.

“Essic Darby was tragically and senselessly murdered in his own home,” District Attorney Hal Kittrell said. “This has been a nightmare for Mr. Darby’s family, and our hearts continue to go out to them.

“I am pleased with the jury’s verdict of guilty of murder and feel life incarceration in an appropriate sentence. We appreciate the investigation on this case by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.”

