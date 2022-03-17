Win Stuff
Mississippi Lottery announces February transfer to state

The Funds to the state surpass $80 million.
The Mississippi Lottery announces February transfer to state.
The Mississippi Lottery announces February transfer to state.(WLOX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,410,686.64 in net proceeds to the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $83,802,303.97. 

The Lottery Law says the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds of over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

According to the MLC, the February transfer will return $3,802,303.97 to the Education Enhancement Fund.

”Exceeding (the) $80 million mark is a huge milestone for the lottery, our retailers and all Mississippians,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “By passing this benchmark, the proceeds from the sale of lottery products for the remainder of FY22 will now be directed to the Education Enhancement Fund. We are honored to be able to give back to important Mississippi causes – road and bridge repair and educational needs.”

According to the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

