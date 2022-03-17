Man pleads guilty to shooting at Forrest Co. deputy in 2020

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man pleaded guilty in court Thursday morning to aggravated assault and for shooting at a Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2020.

According to Forrest County Assistant District Attorney Clay Cranford, Stormy Joe Reid, 42, pleaded guilty to two charges, a charge of aggravated assault and a charge of aggravated assault on an officer, in Forrest County Circuit Court around 9 a.m. The case was presided over by Judge John Mark Weathers.

Reid was sentenced to a total of 40 years for both charges. He was sentenced to 30 years for aggravated assault on an officer, which is the maximum sentence. He was also sentenced to 10 years for aggravated assault.

According to Cranford, a grand jury indicted Reid on four charges. Reid pleaded guilty to two charges and the other two charges will not be pursued by the state due to his guilty plea.

In 2020, Reid was originally charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy living in the Brooklyn community heard gunfire and responded immediately to the home being fired at on Bill Brooks Road. The deputy reportedly was also met with shots being fired toward his location.

The FCSO said the suspect fired approximately 50 rounds in all, with multiple rounds striking the home with people inside.

Other units arrived on the scene, and an active manhunt for the shooter began. Investigators later identified Reid as the shooter.

Reid made his initial court appearance before Justice Court Judge Robert Davis, who denied bond.

Cranford said Reid is to serve 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the charge of aggravated assault on an officer and is to serve the remaining five years on probation. He is also to serve five years in prison and five years on probation on the charge of aggravated assault. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Reid was also sentenced to forfeit his weapon to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and to pay restoration to the victims.

