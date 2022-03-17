Win Stuff
Jones Co. EDA receives $50K grant

By Caroline Wood
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Economic Development Authority is receiving a $50,000 grant.

It’s a “Cooperative Competes” grant awarded by Cooperative Energy and Dixie Electric Power Association.

The funds will be used to finish construction at the Interstate 59 South Industrial Site in Ellisville. We’re told the over 400-acre site is being developed with the goal of bringing in new or expanding existing industrial businesses.

“This grant is going to go towards clearing the property and constructing an all-weather access road and signage,” said Shelley Jones, Communications & Community Development Director for Jones County EDA. “So, we recently received a grant from MDA, Mississippi Development Authority, for the same purpose. This will just aid us in finishing that work. So, it’ll make the property easier to view, easier to market, and easier to show people when they come to town and see what the lot looks like.”

EDA officials say the timeline for finishing the site is weather dependent.

