Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hattiesburg police looking for 2 suspects in connection to shoplifting investigation

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation.

According to HPD, the incident occurred on Feb. 14 at the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 98.

If you can identify the individuals in the photo, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

The two individuals pictured need to be identified in connection to an incident that occurred...
The two individuals pictured need to be identified in connection to an incident that occurred on Feb. 14 at 6072 U.S. 98, Wal-Mart.(WDAM)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Bumgardner, the woman and child on the ATV were taken to South Central Regional...
Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash
Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

A Waynesboro man, born with a rare disorder, fulfills his dream and becomes trucker for a day.
Pine Belt man with rare illness becomes trucker for a day
Driving for a day (03-18-2022)
Driving for a day (03-18-2022)
The project is a few months behind due to unforeseen circumstances. As of right now, there is...
Central Avenue businesses are open despite construction
More than 4,000 folks turn the stiles at the Hattiesburg Zoo Thursday.
Hattiesburg Zoo sees nice crowds
WDAM 7 First Alert Weather forecast
Sunny, clear skies expected this weekend in the Pine Belt