Hattiesburg police looking for 2 suspects in connection to shoplifting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation.

According to HPD, the incident occurred on Feb. 14 at the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 98.

If you can identify the individuals in the photo, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

The two individuals pictured need to be identified in connection to an incident that occurred on Feb. 14 at 6072 U.S. 98, Wal-Mart. (WDAM)

