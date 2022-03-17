Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips

Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.(CNN, Chipotle, KCPQ via CNN Newsource)
By KCPQ staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCPQ) - It looks like the phrase “computer chip” may soon have a new meaning.

Chipotle is testing an autonomous kitchen robot that can make its tortilla chips.

Officials with the restaurant chain say the mechanical assistant, named “Chippy,” will allow human employees to focus on other tasks.

“Chippy” is being taught how to cook chips with Chipotle’s current recipe.

It’s being tested at the company’s innovation hub in California, and later this year it will make its debut at a location in the southern part of the state.

Chipotle has nearly 3,000 restaurants in the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany.

Copyright 2022 KCPQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.
Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck
More than 4,000 folks turn the stiles at the Hattiesburg Zoo Thursday.
Hattiesburg Zoo breaks single-day record

Latest News

Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm
FILE - Katrina Robinson speaks to members of the media at the State Capitol in Nashville,...
Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud
Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died....
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88