Ben Howland out at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Ben Howland will not be returning as head coach of Mississippi State men’s basketball.

The school announced Howland is done as head coach of the Bulldogs after seven seasons.

“We are appreciative of the time and effort Coach Howland devoted in leading our men’s basketball program,” Athletic Director John Cohen said. “We thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes and pouring his heart and soul into our program from the day he arrived in Starkville. There’s no question he left our program better than he found it. MSU owes a debt of gratitude to Coach Howland, and we have the utmost respect for him as a coach and person. Coach Howland is one of the best basketball minds in the country and a future College Basketball Hall of Famer. He and his wife Kim have been tremendous ambassadors to Mississippi State and the Starkville community during their seven years here. On behalf of the entire Mississippi State Family, we wish them the absolute best.”

Howland was hired in 2015 and the Bulldogs went 134-98 with one NCAA Tournament appearance and three NIT appearances during his time there.

MSU went 18-15 in 2021-22 and finished 10th in the SEC.

Cohen says a national search to find their new head coach is now underway.

