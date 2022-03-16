Win Stuff
Some 100 North Lamar customers to be under ‘boil-water’ notice

About 100 North Lamar Water Association customers will be under a boil-water edict until further notice.(WBRC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association has issued a boil-water notice for about 100 customers,

The notice will affect those who live from the Lincoln Road/Lamar Boulevard intersection to the Lincoln Road/Oak Grove Road intersection, including all adjacent roads.

Those living on Oak Grove Road and Lamar Boulevard will not be affected.

Affected customers will need to boil water for at least one minute until further notice.

For more information/questions: (601) 264-1157.

