Miss. Senate, House agree on heart of teachers’ pay package

Agreement reached in Mississippi teachers' pay raises, salaries.
Agreement reached in Mississippi teachers' pay raises, salaries.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi senators and representatives agreed on a $246 million proposal that would raise teachers’ salaries by an average of more than $5,000.

The Senate plan also would see base teacher assistant salaries increase by $2,000.

Senators on the conference committee negotiating teacher pay raises offered the House that $246 million proposal Wednesday.

“For the second year in a row, the Senate saved the teacher pay raise bill by prioritizing people above politics,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar developed this plan with the input of countless teachers with whom he met during the fall.”

“We appreciate Representatives McCarty, Felsher, and Owen meeting with Senators DeBar, Bryan, and Hopson to finalize the bill and move it to the Governor’s desk.”

Under the Senate plan, a Class A teacher with a baccalaureate degree would start at $41,500.

Teachers would receive annual step increases of between $400 and $600 at most every year, including in the first three years of teaching.

Step increases are not currently provided in the base salary schedule in statute until the third year of teaching, though many leave the profession before Year 5.

At pivotal five-year marks in a teacher’s career up to Year 20 teachers would receive a larger increase between $1,200 and $1,350 based on their certification. At Year 25, they would receive a $2,500 increase.

