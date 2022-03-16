Win Stuff
Sen. Wicker returns from Poland amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, returned from a trip to Poland amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Miss. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker returned from Poland Monday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While there, he met with senior Polish officials, visited U.S. troops and evaluated refugee sites.

“We were able to talk to our diplomatic leadership from Kyiv who had to move for safety into Poland,” Wicker said. “We spoke to the Polish defense minister... We talked to some very brave troops, including some troops that are citizens of my home state of Mississippi. And so, we are able to get a good picture with some intelligence briefings with the 82nd Airborne... We witnessed as thousands and thousands of people were fleeing Ukraine for the safety of countries that were willing to take them as refugees.”

Wicker says many Ukrainian refugees discussed defenses they believe need to be taken against Russia.

“We experienced the resolve of the Ukrainian people that we talk to, and we ask them what they needed,” Wicker said. “And they said we need a No-Fly Zone, we need air superiority. They may not get that, but we can help them defend their skies against Russian aircraft.”

While the senator says those may not be options, he says the U.S. and its allies need to think creatively to help the people of Ukraine.

“We need to put our thinking caps on... allow the Ukrainian to fly the unmanned drones as a way of protecting the skies...,” Wicker said. “We need to think outside the box in a way that can protect our friends in Ukraine from the military attack that was totally unprovoked.”

Senator Wicker was also joined by senators from Ohio, Connecticut and Minnesota in Poland.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

