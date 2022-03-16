Police asks for help identifying Hattiesburg shoplifting suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a woman in a recent felony shoplifting incident.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the woman pictured below stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne on March 12, 2022, around 6:45 p.m.

If anyone can identify the woman or can provide information about the incident can call HPD at (601) 544-7900, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

