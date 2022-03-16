Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Police asks for help identifying Hattiesburg shoplifting suspect

If anyone can identify the woman or can provide information about the incident can call HPD at...
If anyone can identify the woman or can provide information about the incident can call HPD at (601) 544-7900, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a woman in a recent felony shoplifting incident.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the woman pictured below stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne on March 12, 2022, around 6:45 p.m.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the woman pictured below stole...
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the woman pictured below stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne on March 12, 2022, around 6:45 p.m.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone can identify the woman or can provide information about the incident can call HPD at (601) 544-7900, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
According to Bumgardner, the woman and child on the ATV were taken to South Central Regional...
Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Amira Leatherwood, 15, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg teen found safe
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/17
6pm Headlines 3/17
Santrell Latham
Santrell Latham returns experience to USM linebacker room
Santrell Latham
Santrell Latham returns experience to USM linebacker room
Phoenix artist Kayla Newnam painting mural in Hattiesburg, along her 50 state tour.
Artist chooses Hattiesburg for her 50 state mural tour
10pm Headlines 3/17
10pm Headlines 3/17