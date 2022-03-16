Win Stuff
PearlComm Fiber celebrates first internet customer

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Internet access to all parts of Mississippi is a mission and priority for many companies, including Pearl River Valley Electric Association.

Today its subsidiary, PearlComm, reached a milestone by bringing its first customer fiber internet connection.

After one year of planning and construction, PearlComm is able to bring residents high-speed internet to their homes in the Foxworth area.

CEO and General Manager of the company, Matthew Ware, says with the opening of Zone 1 today, they will have the ability to reach up to 200 meters with this internet network.

“It’s a long process and we had to look at it to make sure it’s financially feasible and just looked at the benefits to the community. COVID came along, kids were learning at home, parents were working from home, so there were opportunities that we knew our members needed this,” said Ware.

Dane Maxwell, who is the Public Service Commissioner for Mississippi’s southern district, says this will not only open opportunities for residents but will also help with economic development for businesses.

“It will change the landscape for this community because our customers, who are residential, will be able to do a lot of things that they weren’t able to do before. It includes tele-med, tele learning and is an opportunity to be able to reach a lot of places that they haven’t been able to before. But also for the business around here you know, they’re going to have all new opportunities,” said Maxwell.

PearlComm phase 1
PearlComm phase 1(WDAM Staff)

PearlComm Fiber’s first customer and Foxworth resident, Shirley Pittman, says this high-speed internet will change her life.

“I get to keep up with some of my friends all across the county and my relatives and it’s just been so wonderful. I am so thankful and the people at PearlComm. They have been so nice and so wonderful and I just thank them so much, they just really made my time,” said Pittman.

According to the company, residents who are in the initial launch area and have pre-registered will receive an email on Thursday to order service.

Ware says today marks the first out of five phases for the fiber internet network.

For updates on the company’s internet phases, you can visit the website or visit the Facebook page.

