Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Moselle VFD looking for volunteer firefighters

Moselle Fire Chief Howard James says during this time, the department is in greater need of volunteer firefighters.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - With warmer weather approaching, fires seem to be a common trend.

Moselle Fire Chief Howard James says during this time, the department is in greater need of volunteer firefighters. James says any help the department can get is much needed.

For those who would like to help but don’t necessarily want to put out fires, Howard says there are many other opportunities within the department.

“We need firefighters. It doesn’t mean you have to run into a burning building. You can hand out water, roll up the hose or, even in traffic, hold up a stop or slow sign. But, just knowing you’re helping out, doing a good job (and) giving back, it helps a whole lot,” said James.

For anyone interested in volunteering with the fire department, you can call 601-329-7831 or 619-981-0904.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
According to Bumgardner, the woman and child on the ATV were taken to South Central Regional...
Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Amira Leatherwood, 15, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg teen found safe
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets

Latest News

Phoenix artist Kayla Newnam painting mural in Hattiesburg, along her 50 state tour.
Artist chooses Hattiesburg for her 50 state mural tour
USM to host the walk for the second time in person.
USM School of Psychology hosting Out of the Darkness Walk
Mayor David Taylor II says this is all a part of his grand plan. He says he campaigned with an...
New basketball court coming to Heidelberg
The program will begin May 23 and will end on July 29 and will require 320 hours with no...
FGH accepting applications for 2022 Summer Nurse Extern Program
2022 HUBFEST
Hattiesburg will soon host 35th annual HUBFEST event