Moselle VFD looking for volunteer firefighters

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - With warmer weather approaching, fires seem to be a common trend.

Moselle Fire Chief Howard James says during this time, the department is in greater need of volunteer firefighters. James says any help the department can get is much needed.

For those who would like to help but don’t necessarily want to put out fires, Howard says there are many other opportunities within the department.

“We need firefighters. It doesn’t mean you have to run into a burning building. You can hand out water, roll up the hose or, even in traffic, hold up a stop or slow sign. But, just knowing you’re helping out, doing a good job (and) giving back, it helps a whole lot,” said James.

For anyone interested in volunteering with the fire department, you can call 601-329-7831 or 619-981-0904.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.