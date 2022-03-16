Win Stuff
Mentorship program hosting a free community cookout Saturday

Vyzen nonprofit organization hosting 2nd annual community event
The organization is hosting a community cookout at Eastside Park in Hattiesburg Saturday.
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday a nonprofit organization wants to bring several resources to a neighborhood in Hattiesburg.

Vyzen is a program that focuses on bringing mentorship to young boys.

“And I want to make a change, you know, they always say kids are the future, and nobody really acts like it you know, so I want to put this action behind the words,” says Vyzen Founder Theo Sutton.

The organization is hosting a community cookout at Eastside Park in Hattiesburg Saturday.

Trustee Board President Lakeylah White says there will be several resources available, ranging from physical, mental and spiritual health needs.

“...to bring medical resources here and other resources that are unknown to this community. It is an underserved community. We really want to focus in this area. Also, we want to get our membership for the organization itself,” says White.

White says she got involved with the organization because their purpose and mission spoke to her. She wanted to help Sutton however she could.

“Really because the founder of the organization, Theo, he is just very passionate. Our youth need more to do to keep them off the streets and keep them out of trouble, and I think this is a good place to start,” says White.

Sutton says that’s their goal, they want to inspire young boys between the ages of 7 and 12 years of age.

“We try and teach them the values of family service and self-preservation, you know, centered on love. So with that, we come out into the community and we show them that, you know, we can be a service of community too,” says Sutton.

If you are interested in enrolling a child that you know, Vyzen will be accepting applications at the cookout.

