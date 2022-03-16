Win Stuff
Laurel police taking leads after Tuesday morning shooting

The Laurel Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Brown Circle around 2:30 a.m.
The Laurel Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Brown Circle around 2:30 a.m.(Source: WDAM)
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured during a shooting in Laurel early Tuesday morning.

The Laurel Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Brown Circle around 2:30 a.m.

According to LPD, two victims, both believed to be minors, reportedly suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. One victim was shot in the shoulder, and another victim suffered a graze wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said an arrest is imminent.

