Laurel police taking leads after Tuesday morning shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured during a shooting in Laurel early Tuesday morning.

The Laurel Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Brown Circle around 2:30 a.m.

According to LPD, two victims, both believed to be minors, reportedly suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. One victim was shot in the shoulder, and another victim suffered a graze wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said an arrest is imminent.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.