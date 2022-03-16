Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department announces STEP detail results

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The numbers are in from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Traffic Enforcement Program safety enforcement campaign.

The STEP Impaired Driver and Occupation Protection overtime traffic safety enforcement detail was conducted during the Feb. 12 - March 11 work period. It was funded by two grants from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

According to the JCSD, enforcement activities achieved the following results:

DUI alcohol arrests: 17

DUI drug arrests: 11

DUI assist to others: 22

Minor in possession: 1

Child endangerment DUI: 1

Drug arrests: 11

Fugitives apprehended: 9

Felony arrests: 7

Seatbelt citations: 196

Child restraint citations: 45

No Insurance citations: 312

No drivers license citations: 231

Suspended driver license citations:100

Reckless/careless driving citations: 17

“Our STEP traffic safety enforcement campaign has as its core mission to save lives and prevent injuries among the traveling public,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are obligated to enforce the traffic safety laws of the state of Mississippi. It’s very easy to avoid being arrested or cited for a traffic offense. Just simply obey the law.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.