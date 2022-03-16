Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department announces STEP detail results

The detail was conducted during the Feb. 12 - March 11 work period.
The detail was conducted during the Feb. 12 - March 11 work period.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The numbers are in from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Traffic Enforcement Program safety enforcement campaign.

The STEP Impaired Driver and Occupation Protection overtime traffic safety enforcement detail was conducted during the Feb. 12 - March 11 work period. It was funded by two grants from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

According to the JCSD, enforcement activities achieved the following results:

  • DUI alcohol arrests: 17
  • DUI drug arrests: 11
  • DUI assist to others: 22
  • Minor in possession: 1
  • Child endangerment DUI: 1
  • Drug arrests: 11
  • Fugitives apprehended: 9
  • Felony arrests: 7
  • Seatbelt citations: 196
  • Child restraint citations: 45
  • No Insurance citations: 312
  • No drivers license citations: 231
  • Suspended driver license citations:100
  • Reckless/careless driving citations: 17

“Our STEP traffic safety enforcement campaign has as its core mission to save lives and prevent injuries among the traveling public,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are obligated to enforce the traffic safety laws of the state of Mississippi. It’s very easy to avoid being arrested or cited for a traffic offense. Just simply obey the law.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
According to Bumgardner, the woman and child on the ATV were taken to South Central Regional...
Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Amira Leatherwood, 15, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg teen found safe
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/17
6pm Headlines 3/17
Santrell Latham
Santrell Latham returns experience to USM linebacker room
Santrell Latham
Santrell Latham returns experience to USM linebacker room
Phoenix artist Kayla Newnam painting mural in Hattiesburg, along her 50 state tour.
Artist chooses Hattiesburg for her 50 state mural tour
10pm Headlines 3/17
10pm Headlines 3/17