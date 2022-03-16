Great Weather for St. Patty’s Day, but strong storms will move in Early Friday

Good evening everyone! This evening will be cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 50s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will start off a little foggy but the sun will shine brightly all afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s for St. Patrick’s Day.

Another storm system will move in on Early Friday, bringing us another good chance of rain and thunderstorms. There will be enough energy for a few rogue storms to become severe with the main threat being hail and wind between 3am - 10am. We’ll have to watch this system closely. The rain will move out by lunchtime, leaving us partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs will be in the upper 70s.

This weekend is looking bright and sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Another storm system will move in next Tuesday and that could give us another threat of strong to severe t-storms Tuesday Night. Right now it’s too far out to go into the details so keep checking in as we get closer.

