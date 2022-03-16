Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Great Weather for St. Patty’s Day, but strong storms will move in Early Friday

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/16
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening everyone! This evening will be cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 50s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will start off a little foggy but the sun will shine brightly all afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s for St. Patrick’s Day.

Another storm system will move in on Early Friday, bringing us another good chance of rain and thunderstorms. There will be enough energy for a few rogue storms to become severe with the main threat being hail and wind between 3am - 10am. We’ll have to watch this system closely. The rain will move out by lunchtime, leaving us partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs will be in the upper 70s.

This weekend is looking bright and sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Another storm system will move in next Tuesday and that could give us another threat of strong to severe t-storms Tuesday Night. Right now it’s too far out to go into the details so keep checking in as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
According to Bumgardner, the woman and child on the ATV were taken to South Central Regional...
Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Amira Leatherwood, 15, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg teen found safe
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets

Latest News

Patrick's Wx
FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Likely Early Friday Morning
Patrick's Wx
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/17
03/17 Ryan’s “St. Patrick's Day” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/17 Ryan’s “St. Patrick’s Day” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/17 Ryan’s “St. Patrick's Day” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/17 Ryan’s “St. Patrick's Day” Thursday Morning Forecast
Moselle fire department
Moselle VFD looking for volunteer firefighters