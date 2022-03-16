Forrest Co. K9 Deputy Baron celebrates 7th birthday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims along with deputies and staff from the sheriff’s office want to wish a happy birthday to one of our own, K9 Deputy Baron.

According to the FCSO, Baron recently celebrated his seventh birthday.

Baron is a Belgian Malinois, and he is responsible for tasks, such as narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking and evidence search.

He is one of four K9 assets with the FCSO that is available to assist the community when called upon.

Baron and his handler, FCSO Investigator Daniel Beniot, are assigned to the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team. They are also one of two K9 teams assigned to the United States Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force for the State of Mississippi.

When not on duty, K9 Baron lives with Investigator Beniot and his family.

