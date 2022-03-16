Columbia woman arrested in connection with child’s death

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A 30-year Columbia woman was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with felony neglect of a child.

Janell Lewis was being held at the Marion County Correctional Facility awaiting a bond hearing.

Columbia police said they responded to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday about an unresponsive 18-month-old child who had been brought by his parents to the emergency department of Marion General Hospital.

Upon arrival, officers were notified by the hospital staff that the child had been pronounced deceased.

During the subsequent investigation, the Columbia Police Department discovered cause to arrest Lewis.

Columbia police were assisted by its state partners, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Office of the District Attorney (District 15).

The matter remains under investigation, and CPD said it would provide updates when appropriate.

