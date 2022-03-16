Carey AD tapped as one of NAIA’s best

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDAM) - William Carey University athletic director D.J. Pulley was named one of the top athletic directors not only in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, but in the nation.

The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced 28 winners of the Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year Award earlier this week and Pulley was one of four named “AD of the Year” for the NAIA.

“The last two years have been extremely challenging for athletic directors at all levels and everyone is deserving,” Pulley said. “I am extremely blessed to be at William Carey University.

“I have a tremendous president in Tommy King and a university administration that always puts the student first. This allows the best group of coaches in the country to do their jobs and do it well. "

The award spans seven divisions:

National Collegiate Athletic Association Football Bowl Subdivision

NCAA Football Championship Subdivision

NCAA Division I-AAA

NCAA Division II

NCAA Division III

NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions

Junior College/Community College.

Pulley is entering his sixth year as Carey athletic director after taking over in the fall of 2016, replacing long-time athletic Director Steve Knight.

During Pulley’s time as athletic director, the Crusaders won their first NAIA championships in 50 years. The first came in 2018 when women’s soccer captured the title. In 2020, Carey added another championship when men’s indoor track & field brought home the title.

Under Pulley’s watch, WCU has won four consecutive Southern States Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cups, two NAIA national championships, six NAIA national championship runner-ups and 11 NAIA Fab Four Appearances.

Under Pulley, Carey has won 29 SSAC championships and had 57 teams advance to NAIA national tournaments.

The Crusaders finished in the Top 10 in the Learfield Directors Cup in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Pulley was named SSAC Athletic Director of the Year in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

“We have amazing student athletes (who) succeed academically and athletically,” Pulley said. “This award is a testament to those groups. It’s a team effort every day, and we have a great team at William Carey that I am thankful to be a part of.”

Pulley first arrived at then-William Carey College in August 2000 as a member of the men’s golf team.

In his two years at WCU, Pulley was a two-time All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference selection, a 2002 NAIA Region XIII selection and the 2002 GCAC Player of the Year.

Pulley began his coaching career as graduate assistant coach for WCU in 2003 and took over as the head men’s golf coach, assistant women’s basketball coach, and sports information director in 2004.

As the Crusaders golf coach, Pulley led WCU to their first ever SSAC Championship in 2011 and was named SSAC Men’s Golf Coach of the Year.

Pulley, a Sumrall High School graduate, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from William Carey in 2003 and his MBA in 2004.

Winners will be recognized in conjunction with the 57th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, prior to the featured session at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Cushman & Wakefield is in its first year of sponsoring the award. The ADOY Award program is in its 24th year and has recognized a total of 535 deserving athletics directors to date.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.