Bridge closure affecting businesses on Country Club Road

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed the bridge on Country Club Road and U.S. Highway 49. Crews discovered the issue on Monday.

There’s no specific timeline on how long the repair will take. Businesses owners in the area, like Marco Baker, are hoping for the best.

“We’ve been getting lots and lots of calls about, you know, the road being closed. So, I definitely think you know, it’s affecting, you know, what we got going on here,” says Baker.

Baker owns Marco’s Chicken and Waffles. He hopes this bridge closure will not take too long.

MDOT Engineer Cape Jones says inspectors discovered trouble and took immediate action.

“Yesterday morning, our bridge inspection crews were out on a routine inspection, they found a crack developing at a location where some previous damage from an oversized vehicle had taken place,” says Jones.

Now, the department is working on a way to fix the bridge.

“Our bridge division in Jackson is analyzing the inspection report and pictures of the damage to come up with a plan for repair. No, we will not be tearing down the bridge, it will just be a bridge repair,” says Jones.

Baker hopes the repairs can be made as quickly as possible because he knows a lot of his customers use it to get to his restaurant.

“It’s a concern of ours because, you know, this is our livelihood. And if people can’t get the food you know, then we are stuck, you know, not making the money to be able to stay afloat,” says Baker.

MDOT representative says there is not a clear timeline on the repairs yet because the bridge division is still analyzing the reports. We will check back and let you know when a timeline is in place.

