Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Biden signs renewed domestic violence law

President Joe Biden signed the renewed Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden signed a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
According to Bumgardner, the woman and child on the ATV were taken to South Central Regional...
Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Amira Leatherwood, 15, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg teen found safe
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets

Latest News

A suspect is in custody after a missing 2-year-old boy in Minnesota was found safe.
Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled
A gunman opens fire on a bus in South Florida, and the driver's quick thinking delivers the...
Surveillance video shows bus after deadly shooting
MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
An investigation claims that a Black Sea palace belongs to Vladimir Putin.
Report suggests oligarchs corruptly enriching Putin
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war