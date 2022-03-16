Win Stuff
03/16 Ryan’s “Cloudy Start” Wednesday Morning Forecast

An upper level low will keep grey skies in place for the morning, but more sun is on the way.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Similarly to the way we began yesterday, today is beginning on the cloudy side. Unlike yesterday though, today won’t see increasing winds and rising rain chances as drier air brings clearing skies on the back end of the day. That means we’ll see a bit of sun this afternoon, but it’ll be slightly cooler in the upper 60s. Expect to see more sun for St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow, and a quick return to above average highs in the mid 70s. Sadly though, we aren’t quite done with rain for the week. Another front will bring showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, which will usher in some drier air and sunshine for the weekend, but will likely carry a chance of severe weather. We’ll continue to monitor and update as needed.

After the front the weekend will be beautiful. Temperatures fall a degree or so below average to start (still mild in the upper 60s though), but Sunday will be a practically perfect day as we officially begin Spring. Clouds begin to gather again by Monday though, and potentially strong storms move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s still a tad too early for details, but early indications are trending in concerning direction regarding this storm. Stay tuned for details.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

