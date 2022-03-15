Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

VISITHattiesburg receives Award of Merit from Mississippi Historical Society

By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in history can have a great time in the Hub City, and the city’s tourism organization just proved that with a recent accomplishment.

VISITHattiesburg was the recipient of the Award of Merit from the Mississippi Historical Society for its outstanding contribution to the preservation and interpretation of local history.

This award was given out at the annual conference of the Mississippi Historical Society.

“We just can’t say enough about the great partnerships we have with everyone, and we want to stay committed to make sure that we’re doing our part to accurately and share Mississippi’s story with the world but more specifically, the role that Hattiesburg played in the Civil Rights history for Mississippi,” said Executive Director Marlo Dorsey.

The award was highlighting the Freedom Summer Trail, a 16-stop driving tour that showcases the role Hattiesburg played in the Civil Rights Movement.

The Historic Eureka School in Hattiesburg also received recognition as well.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

New restaurant chain opens first location in Mississippi.
Fat Boy’s Pizza opens up in Hattiesburg
Raymond Scott, 67.
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department announces sexual battery arrest
Community gathers for a final celebration of Nick's Ice House.
Hattiesburg community gathers to say goodbye to Nick’s Ice House
Charles Stanley, 51.
Man charged after Saturday afternoon pursuit in Hattiesburg
Justin Evans, 34, of Petal.
Petal man accused of commercial burglary of a storage container

Latest News

A free chance for students to catch up on assignments.
Lamar County School District starts spring intersession
Design entries should not include more than four colors.
BayFest returning with t-shirt design contest
The event will be offering DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines which help prevent canine...
Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic hosts free vaccination event
R3SM Executive Director Mavis A. Creagh says she is extremely thankful for the students and...
Out-of-state college students volunteer with R3SM for spring break