VISITHattiesburg receives Award of Merit from Mississippi Historical Society

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in history can have a great time in the Hub City, and the city’s tourism organization just proved that with a recent accomplishment.

VISITHattiesburg was the recipient of the Award of Merit from the Mississippi Historical Society for its outstanding contribution to the preservation and interpretation of local history.

This award was given out at the annual conference of the Mississippi Historical Society.

“We just can’t say enough about the great partnerships we have with everyone, and we want to stay committed to make sure that we’re doing our part to accurately and share Mississippi’s story with the world but more specifically, the role that Hattiesburg played in the Civil Rights history for Mississippi,” said Executive Director Marlo Dorsey.

The award was highlighting the Freedom Summer Trail, a 16-stop driving tour that showcases the role Hattiesburg played in the Civil Rights Movement.

The Historic Eureka School in Hattiesburg also received recognition as well.

