Sunny skies tomorrow afternoon, but storms will return on Friday

Good evening everyone! This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy but the sun will come out by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be bright and sunny for St. Patrick’s Day. Highs will top out into the upper 70s with sunny skies for most of the day.

Another storm system will move in on Friday, bringing us another good chance of rain and thunderstorms. We’ll have to watch this system for the possibility of a few strong storms with hail and gusty winds during the morning hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

This weekend is looking bright and sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.