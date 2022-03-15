Win Stuff
State trooper addresses MHP current trooper shortage

Troopers are down at least 100 people across Mississippi
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - All across the state, Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are shorthanded.

According to State Trooper Craig James, there is a statewide shortage as MHP is down at least 100 officers.

“We’re allowed 650 sworn state troopers in our agency and right now we’re sitting somewhere close to five,” says James.

James says there are several reasons for the shortage, one, in particular, can be retirement.

“There are a lot of troopers that are eligible for retirement. So even though we sit around 500 today that could change as troopers become eligible for retirement as troopers,” says James.

MHP has been working hard to fight the shortage. It recently recruited former law enforcement for open positions and has already selected Cadet Class 66.

“We have a class that’s going to start May 15. It’s specifically for prior law enforcement people with at least two years prior law experience. And that should help beef up our number somewhat,” says James.

James says even though they are getting the job done and protecting the public, troopers can feel the effects of the shortage.

“We are spending more time answering calls for service, work in traffic crashes, things of that nature, and less time focusing on enforcement efforts, addressing aggressive drivers, getting impaired drivers off the road, things like that,” says James.

MHP academy usually runs for 22 weeks. The potential starting salary for a trooper is around $48,000 for the first year depending on law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

