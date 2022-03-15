Life Enhancement Ministry to host 2nd annual ‘Now Leaders’ conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, an organization called Life Enhancement Ministry will host its second annual ‘Now Leaders’ conference.

The conference will be from March 17-19, 2022 at the C.E. Roy Community Center.

Life Enhancement Ministry will host a community involvement day on March 19, and it will be focused on raising awareness about voting.

Organization Director Lillie Dwight says they want to impact the Black community.

“The focus of this day is the vote. If you want to be engaged, if you want to see change in education, if you want to see change in your economic status, if you want to do that then you must become engaged in your local community,” says Dwight.

You can find a complete schedule of the events listed below:

The March 19 program will raise awareness and the importance of voting (Life Enchancement Ministry)

