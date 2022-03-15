Win Stuff
Lamar County School District starts spring intersession

By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County students behind in school can take their spring break and turn it into grades springing up on a report card.

The second intersession of the semester started as of Monday, allowing students who fell behind to catch up with their academics.

it is available for all Lamar County students, K-12.

“It is simply an opportunity for students for us to provide students an option of making up any learning opportunities missed during the school year,” said Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Patrick Gray. “Whether that’s classwork, review for state testing or review of power standards that we teach.”

Around 500 students showed up for the first day of intersession.

According to Dr. Gray, both students and faculty have responded really well to the intersession.

“They look forward to coming each day because our class sizes are smaller and they can have that one-on-one intimate time with the classroom instructor that they may not receive every day,” said Gray.

Parents who want to sign their children up for intersession are asked to contact their administrator.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

