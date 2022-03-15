Win Stuff
Lamar Co. School District seeking applicants for District D board seat

The board will appoint someone to the position until an election can be held.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District Board of Education is seeking to fill the District D school board seat until an election can be held.

According to the board, anyone who lives in District D and has a high school diploma, or its equivalent, can apply for the position.

A map with District D boundaries can be found HERE.

Applicants are asked to send their resume and letter of interest to Jeremy Chance at jchance0898@yahoo.com or mail them to PO Box 609, Purvis, MS 39475. The deadline for accepting resumes is Friday, March 25.

