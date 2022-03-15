Lamar Co. School District seeking applicants for District D board seat

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District Board of Education is seeking to fill the District D school board seat until an election can be held.

According to the board, anyone who lives in District D and has a high school diploma, or its equivalent, can apply for the position.

A map with District D boundaries can be found HERE.

Applicants are asked to send their resume and letter of interest to Jeremy Chance at jchance0898@yahoo.com or mail them to PO Box 609, Purvis, MS 39475. The deadline for accepting resumes is Friday, March 25.

The board will appoint someone to the position until an election can be held.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.