Hattiesburg Half Marathon registration closes March 30

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Half Marathon takes runners through the heart of the city and is quickly approaching.

With the half marathon, 10K and 5K set for Saturday, April 2, race organizers are making the last call for runners and volunteers.

Volunteer Southeast Mississippi Director Ali Rogers, says they have had around 50 volunteers already sign up, but need about 100 more.

“This event is an incredible opportunity to bring people into the City of Hattiesburg and the surrounding areas. One of the most unique things about this event is that it doesn’t just support one organization you’re actually supporting 14 local non-profits right here in the Hattiesburg community,” said Rogers.

The organizations that will be benefiting from this event include:

The Arc of Southeast Mississippi

The Children’s Center for Communications and Development

Christian Services

Domestic Abuse Family Shelter

DREAM of Hattiesburg

Dubard School for Language Disorders

The Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi

Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt

Kuntry Kidz Youth Foundation

R3SM

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Southern Pines Animal Shelter

The Pinebelt Foundation

Volunteer Southeast Mississippi

“So this event serves as an incredible fundraising opportunity for the benefiting charities. They have the option to recruit charity runners so these are runners that are going to participate in the event, whether they are walking the 5K or running the half marathon. But they’re doing it with a smile on their face for the organization they agreed to support,” said Rogers.

Those who volunteer will get an official volunteer race t-shirt and will receive a free entry into the Finish Fest event that will take place after the race at Town Square Park.

“If you have a service heart and you’re not a runner but you want to come out and be involved in this great community event, you can volunteer. If you and your middle school kids or high school kids want to come out as a family, we would be more than happy to place you altogether or on the race route,” said Rogers.

The 2022 course will begin in downtown Hattiesburg in front of the Saenger Theater. It will then wind around the Hattiesburg Zoo and a portion of the half marathon route will also tour the USM’s campus, the Longleaf Trace and finish back at the Saenger Theater.

Runners will also receive a shirt, medal and entry into the Finish Fest event.

Registration for runners and volunteers will close on March 30.

