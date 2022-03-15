Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested

A brutal attack was caught on camera at a transit station in Seattle earlier in March. (Source: KING, KING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Steve Soliz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 2 at the International District light rail station near downtown.

Video shows a man, later identified by police as Alexander Jay, coming up an escalator with a woman in a red jacket taking the stairs while exiting the station.

However, when the two arrive at the top, Jay is seen holding the woman on the ground by her coat shortly after disappearing from the camera’s view. He then throws her down the first flight of stairs.

The attack continues with Jay following the woman to the first landing on the stairs. Video shows him grabbing her again and throwing her down the next section of stairs.

Jay turns around but then follows the woman as she tries to get away, and a struggle ensues on the second landing.

The woman can be seen holding onto the railing before finally escaping Jay and walking back down to the train platform.

The entire attack lasted under a minute, but the woman had surgery after suffering three broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department were able to catch Jay a day after the attack. He is facing charges of second-degree assault, and prosecutors have requested $150,000 bail.

Jay is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 24.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A 30-year-old Columbia woman was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.
Columbia woman arrested in connection with child’s death

Latest News

The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to...
Court: Jussie Smollett can leave county jail during appeal
The Jones County EDA is receiving a $50,000 Cooperative Competes grant.
Jones Co. EDA receives $50K grant
Rico Rondell Roberts was convicted of first-degree murder by a Marion County jury and sentenced...
Murder conviction leads to life sentence
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
Powerful quake off north Japan leaves 2 dead, dozens injured
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies