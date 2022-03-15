City of Petal receives new electronic speed sign

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal residents might start seeing a new speed sign on the road.

The mile-per-hour industry speed enforcement trailer will be used across the community to keep drivers at a safe speed limit. This sign will be placed in areas where speeding might be a concern or on roads if there is a speed limit change to give drivers a warning.

“It can tell us how many cars come through there on a daily basis, how many cars are speeding, what time of day they are speeding or whatever, and we can pull data from that. It’s a USB drive that goes in the back and then we’ll have an iPad-type tablet and that will be able to set everything up,” said Petal Police Department Lt. Josh Barham.

Barham says the speed enforcement trailer is solar-powered and says he hopes this will allow drivers to pay more attention to the speed limit.

“We can pull that data and its email to my computer desk and then I’m able to download it, read everything and print it out and give it to the mayor or whoever requested it,” said Barham.

