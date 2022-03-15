BayFest returning with t-shirt design contest

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Bay Springs announced the return of BayFest. This means they will need a t-shirt design.

The event will have a t-shirt design contest. If you win, you will receive$250. Plus, your design will be placed on the back of the Bayfest t-shirt.

Design entries should not include more than four colors.

“You can submit this to our city hall or you can email it to us at cityhall@baysprings.net We are looking for all and every design,” says Bay Springs Community Development Director Megan Swede.

Swede says submissions for the contest are due on Thursday, March 31.

