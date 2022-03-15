Win Stuff
Autopsy: Memphis rapper Young Dolph suffered nearly 2 dozen gunshot wounds

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beloved Memphis rapper shot dead late last year suffered nearly two dozen gunshot wounds, according to his autopsy.

The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center released its final report Tuesday for the investigation into 36-year-old Young Dolph’s murder.

The autopsy lists his cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head, neck and torso, and the manner of death is homicide.

The report says Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., suffered multiple wounds to his back, chest, abdomen, chin, neck, arms and wrists.

Dolph was killed at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard Nov. 17, 2021. The owners have since said they will not reopen their flagship location.

Two people are charged in connection with the murder -- Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. A third man -- Shundale Barnett -- is wanted for allegedly helping Johnson after the murder.

Police have also named two persons of interest -- 26-year-old Joshua Taylor and 26-year-old Devin Burns.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

