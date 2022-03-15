Win Stuff
03/15 Ryan's "Rainy" Tuesday Morning Forecast

Seeing some rain move in, but don’t expect significantly cooler weather after.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

The rain we’ve been talking about for the last few days is just starting to pop up as the front moves in. This front has plenty of moisture to work with, and may have some heavy rainfall associated with it. Severe weather is expected to stay away, but a “marginal” risk does extend into the extreme southern edge of the Pine Belt. We’ll monitor its progress and update as needed, but severe weather is a long shot today despite a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will fall a few degrees on the backside of the front as we head into tomorrow, but the clouds won’t quite clear out until Thursday. Even then the improvement will be short-lived though. While St. Patrick’s Day will be on the clearer side, rain returns as quickly as Friday morning.

This front brings another round of potential heavy rain and thunderstorms, but thankfully is gone by the weekend and some cooler, drier weather moves in for the equinox on Sunday...the first day of Spring!

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

