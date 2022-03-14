Jury seated in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with murdering Lorenzen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a decade after NBA star Lorenzen Wright was murdered, the man accused of killing him is going on trial.

A 15-person jury was selected Monday. Eight women and seven men were selected. Eight of the jurors are black and seven are white.

This case has had a lot of twists and turns and several delays.

Prosecutors say Turner, a former church deacon, worked with Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, to murder the former Memphis Tigers star and Grizzlies player.

Turner has been in jail since 2017 after police found a gun they say was used to kill Wright in a Mississippi lake.

In 2019, Turner pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun and was sentenced to 16 years.

But Turner still says he’s innocent when it comes to Wright’s murder and he’s ready to prove it.

“I’ve been incarcerated for almost four years now,” said Turner. “I wanna go ahead and get back and prove my innocence and get back to my family.”

The trial could last upwards of two weeks. All the jurors were asked if they could commit that time to the trial.

On March 4 hundreds of potential jurors were given a questionnaire. Of those questionnaires 80 were selected to appear for jury duty in Turner’s trial Monday. Judge Lee Coffee said four of the 80 did not show up.

A big focus of the questionnaire was how must media exposure of Turner’s case and Wright’s murder has each individual had. Coffee said a vast majority said they knew very little about the case. On March 4 every potential juror had to take an oath to not watch or read any media reports of the case or talk about it.

One juror was dismissed early after saying they broke that oath.

After questions of whether an impartial jury could be found in Shelby County after 12 years of media coverage of Wright’s death, lawyers and the judge believe an impartial jury could be found here and all those summoned are from Shelby County.

Those 15 jurors selected on Monday will be sequestered starting Tuesday morning.

“They’ll be living in a hotel under the watch of deputies, every day they’ll be coming here with us working a whole day and like you said maybe weekends too, it’s quite a sacrifice,” Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman said.

Turner was indicted on charges of first degree murder, criminal attempted first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

