Traffic Alert: Bridge on Country Club Rd. at Hwy. 49 to close immediately

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Based on a crack revealed during a scheduled inspection today, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the bridge located on Country Club Road at Highway 49 immediately.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, detour routes and signage will be placed to direct traffic across Highway 49 by way of Memorial Drive, William Carey Parkway/Wisteria Drive and Country Club Road/Service Drive.

The bridge located on Country Club Road at Highway 49 will be closed immediately. (City of Hattiesburg)

Further testing will be done this week to determine the structural load, the repair process and a timeframe for the closure.

This bridge is managed by MDOT and all details will be shared with the City as they are confirmed.

