Taylorsville volunteer firefighter of more than 30 years passed away at 87

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Longtime Talorsville volunteer firefighter Glenn E. Bond passed away on Friday, March 11.

According to his obituary on colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com, Bond, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home surrounded by his family.

The obituary said Bond was born on March 22, in 1934, in Weir, Miss. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He was also a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.

Bond was a member of the Taylorsville Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years. According to the Taylorsville Volunteer Fire Department, Bond had been a member since 1974.

Bond was also a retired employee of Southern Pine after 35 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard and gardening, hunting, and most of all spending time with his family, according to his obituary.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Bond; father, Arthur Bond; mother, Eva Bond; brothers, Derwin Bond, Grady Bond and Gerald Bond and sisters, Carolyn Bond Edwards, Sue Bond Huffman, Myrtle Bond Irving and Doris Bond Weeks, according to the obituary. He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Jan Yelverton Bond; daughter, Kim Bond Sullivan; grandchildren, Lane Wiley and William Wiley along with many other family members and friends.

His obituary said the visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Taylorsville with the funeral service starting around 11 a.m. The burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery.

