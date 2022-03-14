Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic hosts free vaccination event

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pines Healthy pet Clinic will be hosting a free pet vaccination event this Saturday at Hardy Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

This clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be a drive-thru event, allowing pet owners to stay in their vehicles while their pets get vaccinated.

The event will be offering DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines which help prevent canine parvovirus and panleukopenia in cats.

“They’ll get a brief exam, and we’ll make sure they are well to receive a vaccine. And then we’ll go ahead and give the vaccine and get you some records. Again, it’s so important. Parvo is truly everywhere. It’s very common in our community and it lives in the environment and it’s easy to get. It’s deadly if our pets get it and just the one-shot can really save a pet’s life,’ said Dr. Alicia Fortenberry at the Southern Pines Pet Clinic.

These vaccinations will be available to cats and dogs who are at least eight weeks old.

Other services such as heartworm tests and flea prevention will also be provided at the clinic at regular pricing.

For more information on this event, you can visit the clinic’s Facebook page.

