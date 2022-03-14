Win Stuff
Rain and thunderstorms will be likely for your Tuesday.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/14
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Rain and thunderstorms will move in overnight with lows bottom out into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be pretty rainy so, you’ll need your raincoat for most of the day. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely in the morning. Showers becoming more scattered in the afternoon hours. High will only be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs topping out into the low 70s.

Thursday will be bright and sunny for St. Patrick’s Day. Highs will top out into the upper 70s with sunny skies for most of the day.

Another storm system will move in on Friday, bringing us another good chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

This weekend is looking bright and sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

