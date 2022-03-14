Petal man accused of commercial burglary of a storage container

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested an individual in connection to a burglary on Saturday.

According to HPD, Officers responded to a report of commercial burglary, of a portable storage container, in the 100 block of Hardy Street just before 9 p.m.

Shortly after, officers located the suspect a few blocks away, walking with a variety of stolen building materials taken from the storage container.

HPD said Justin Evans, 34, of Petal, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary.

Evans was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

