Out-of-state college students volunteer with R3SM for spring break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s spring break for many students, and one out-of-state college decided to spend their time off partnering with the R3SM organization in Hattiesburg.

The non-profit organization provides disaster services to low-income families in the Pine Belt region.

22 students from Olivet College in Michigan took the trip to the Hub City to repair damages on a man’s Hattiesburg home.

The college’s director of service-learning and campus ministries, Michael Fales, says the students were very excited to help make a difference in the community.

“We’ve been asked to re-roof the home of a man who has been disabled. I think we’re also going to be doing some other general repairs around his home. And they are all just really happy to be here and serve people and try to make the world a little better place,” said Fales.

R3SM Executive Director Mavis A. Creagh says she is extremely thankful for the students and their hard work on this project. She also says without them, repairing these damages wouldn’t be possible.

“It means a lot, it really warms our heart. I hope it brings renewed hope. A lot of people have lost a lot of hope during the pandemic. And everything that has been happening so just to let them know there’s people outside of our community that want to rebuild our community and that still have a heart for service,” said Creagh.

According to Creagh, there have been over 3,500 volunteers since the 2017 tornadoes that have come into the Pine Belt community, equalling to almost $4 million in donated labor.

