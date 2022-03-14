Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Man charged after Saturday afternoon pursuit in Hattiesburg

Charles Stanley, 51.
Charles Stanley, 51.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged after a pursuit and multiple crashes on Saturday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Charles Stanley, 51, is charged with felony eluding and DUI (fourth) offense after an incident on Broadway Drive around 3:45 p.m.

HPD said officers attempted to stop Stanley, who was driving recklessly in the 1600 block of Broadway Drive in a 2017 Honda Civic. As he was continuing to drive recklessly, on and off the roadway, he struck a 2020 Buick Enclave at Byron and Broadway and one other vehicle, a 2013 Chrysler, closer to the Highway 49 overpass. Stanley then left the roadway and wrecked the Honda Civic.

The other individuals involved in the incident received minor injuries, according to HPD.

Stanley was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Raymond Scott, 67.
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department announces sexual battery arrest
City of Hattiesburg
Traffic Alert: Bridge on Country Club Rd. at Hwy. 49 to close immediately
Justin Evans, 34, of Petal.
Petal man accused of commercial burglary of a storage container
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

House and Senate make changes to tax reform plans but it’s far from a done deal
MDOT representative says there is not a clear timeline on the repairs yet because the bridge...
Bridge closure affecting businesses on Country Club Road
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
House and Senate make changes to tax reform plans but it’s far from a done deal
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: New variant could impact Mississippi in two weeks