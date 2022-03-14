Man charged after Saturday afternoon pursuit in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged after a pursuit and multiple crashes on Saturday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Charles Stanley, 51, is charged with felony eluding and DUI (fourth) offense after an incident on Broadway Drive around 3:45 p.m.

HPD said officers attempted to stop Stanley, who was driving recklessly in the 1600 block of Broadway Drive in a 2017 Honda Civic. As he was continuing to drive recklessly, on and off the roadway, he struck a 2020 Buick Enclave at Byron and Broadway and one other vehicle, a 2013 Chrysler, closer to the Highway 49 overpass. Stanley then left the roadway and wrecked the Honda Civic.

The other individuals involved in the incident received minor injuries, according to HPD.

Stanley was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional charges are pending.

