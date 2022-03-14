Lt. Gov. Hosemann proposes state gas tax suspension to combat inflation

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is calling for a six-month suspension of Mississippi’s 18.4-cent gas tax to fight record-level inflation.

“The No. 1 concern citizens are discussing around their kitchen tables is the increased cost of goods and services,” said Hosemann. “Reducing what Mississippians are paying at the pump is direct and immediate relief to families.”

Suspending the gas tax for six months would cost around $215 million. Entities that get a diversion currently from the gas tax would be made whole through the Capital Expense Fund under Hosemann’s proposal.

Earlier this session, the Senate passed legislation that would give a $300 million boost to the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program. Hosemann’s gas tax suspension proposal would not impact the additional injection of one-time funds for critical infrastructure projects.

The ERBR Program was passed in 2018 and is administered by the Mississippi Department of Transportation upon the advice of an advisory board made up of industry and local government leaders. It was funded with $250 million in bonds and the Legislature assigned an additional $89 million during the 2021 Legislative Session.

