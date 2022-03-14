Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department announces sexual battery arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has charged a man with sexual battery.

According to the JCSD, Raymond Scott, 67, of Laurel, is charged with sexual battery involving a female child.

The sheriff’s department said the alleged incident is reported to have occurred several years ago and was recently disclosed by the child during a forensic interview.

JCSD investigators, acting on the forensic interview information, obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant. Raymond Scott was arrested at his home in the Landrum community on Monday morning.

Raymond Scott will have his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

