Farm to Table Recipes: Katie’s curry

• 1 Tbsp coconut or olive oil

• 1 small onion (diced)

• 4 cloves garlic or garlic powder

• 1 Tbsp fresh grated ginger or minced ginger

• 2 cup mixed broccoli florets

Cauliflower and carrots

• 1/4 cup diced tomato

• 1/3 cup snow peas

• 1 Tbsp curry powder

• 1 pinch cayenne* (optional // for heat)or substitute curry paste for the curry powder and cayenne

• 2 14-ounce cans light coconut milk (sub full-fat for richer texture)

• 1 cup veggie broth

• Sea salt and black pepper (to taste)

COCONUT QUINOA

• 1 14-ounce can light coconut milk

• 1 cup white quinoa

• 1 Tbsp agave nectar (optional)

FOR SERVING optional

• Fresh lemon juice

• Cilantro, mint, and/or basil

• Red pepper flake

Instructions

• If serving with coconut quinoa, begin by washing thoroughly in a fine mesh strainer. Add to a medium saucepan over medium heat and toast for 3 minutes. Add light coconut milk and 1/2 cup water (amount as original recipe is written // adjust if altering batch size). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes or until the quinoa is light, fluffy and the liquid is absorbed. Set aside until serving.

• In the meantime, heat a large saucepan or pot to medium heat and add coconut oil. Add the onion, garlic, ginger, carrot, broccoli, and cauliflower and a pinch each salt and pepper and stir. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened – about 5 minutes.

• Add curry powder, cayenne (or chili pepper), veggie stock, coconut milk, another healthy pinch of salt and stir. Bring to a simmer then reduce heat slightly and continue cooking for 10-15 minutes.

• Add the snow peas and tomatoes in the last 5 minutes so they don’t overcook.

• Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. I added another pinch or two of salt.

• Serve over coconut quinoa (see other options below in notes) and garnish with fresh lemon juice and herbs.

Top with any protein (chicken, shrimp, tofu)

