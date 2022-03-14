Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Farm to Table Recipes: Katie’s curry

Farm to Table Recipes: Katie's curry
Farm to Table Recipes: Katie's curry(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI. (WDAM)

CURRY

•       1 Tbsp coconut or olive oil

•       1 small onion (diced)

•       4 cloves garlic or garlic powder

•       1 Tbsp fresh grated ginger or minced ginger

•       2 cup mixed broccoli florets

Cauliflower and carrots

•       1/4 cup diced tomato

•       1/3 cup snow peas

•       1 Tbsp curry powder

•       1 pinch cayenne* (optional // for heat)or substitute curry paste for the curry powder and cayenne

•       2 14-ounce cans light coconut milk (sub full-fat for richer texture)

•       1 cup veggie broth

•       Sea salt and black pepper (to taste)

COCONUT QUINOA

•       1 14-ounce can light coconut milk

•       1 cup white quinoa

•       1 Tbsp agave nectar (optional)

FOR SERVING optional

•       Fresh lemon juice

•       Cilantro, mint, and/or basil

•       Red pepper flake

Instructions

•       If serving with coconut quinoa, begin by washing thoroughly in a fine mesh strainer. Add to a medium saucepan over medium heat and toast for 3 minutes. Add light coconut milk and 1/2 cup water (amount as original recipe is written // adjust if altering batch size). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes or until the quinoa is light, fluffy and the liquid is absorbed. Set aside until serving.

•       In the meantime, heat a large saucepan or pot to medium heat and add coconut oil. Add the onion, garlic, ginger, carrot, broccoli, and cauliflower and a pinch each salt and pepper and stir. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened – about 5 minutes.

•       Add curry powder, cayenne (or chili pepper), veggie stock, coconut milk, another healthy pinch of salt and stir. Bring to a simmer then reduce heat slightly and continue cooking for 10-15 minutes.

•       Add the snow peas and tomatoes in the last 5 minutes so they don’t overcook.

•       Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. I added another pinch or two of salt.

•       Serve over coconut quinoa (see other options below in notes) and garnish with fresh lemon juice and herbs.

Top with any protein (chicken, shrimp, tofu)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Raymond Scott, 67.
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department announces sexual battery arrest
Charles Stanley, 51.
Man charged after Saturday afternoon pursuit in Hattiesburg
City of Hattiesburg
Traffic Alert: Bridge on Country Club Rd. at Hwy. 49 to close immediately
Justin Evans, 34, of Petal.
Petal man accused of commercial burglary of a storage container
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Farm to Table Recipes: Katie's curry
Fat Boys opens
Fat Boys opens
Tammy Greer answers questions about her photo exhibit at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center...
Hattiesburg Cultural Center hosts photo exhibit on Native-American culture
The historic Smith Drug Co. will be open from 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays from now through August.
Historic Smith Drug Company open on Saturdays through August