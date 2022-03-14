03/14 Ryan’s “Time/Weather Change” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Seeing some recent changes out there to our clocks and our weather pattern! Daylight Saving Time started yesterday, giving us nearly an extra hour of sunshine going forward. This change appropriately comes with a significant warm-up after our weekend cold snap, temperatures rapidly rising into the 70s this afternoon. That’s nice and mild, but still a few degrees below the mid-March average. Despite our sunny start to the week it won’t be long before clouds and rain move back in. In fact, we may see an isolated shower as early as midnight! This isn’t out of the ordinary though. We’re less than a week away from Spring and rapid weather changes are the norm for South/Central Mississippi.

Overall, expect a mostly sunny and mild week. Tuesday and Friday will see some rain, but it’ll all clear before the weekend which is looking beautiful. Expect lots of sun and a warming trend as we officially begin Spring next Sunday.

