USM’s Todd earns silver medal, All-America honors in high jump at NCAA Indoor championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi Corvell Todd soared into the school record book Saturday before landing on the podium at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Todd set a personal-best as well with a jump of 7 feet, 6 inches, to finish second at the Birmingham (Ala.) CrossPlex.

His finish was the highest by a Golden Eagles at a NCAA indoor championships men’s meet as Todd became just the third male trackster from USM to finish in one of the top three spots and earn a medal.

“It feels good to break the school record and accomplish something that everybody knew was inside of me,” Todd said. “To come this far, I just want to thank the man upstairs for everything.”

”Corvell brought his ‘A-game’ on the right day,” USM head coach Jon Stuart said. “We’re sure proud of him and can’t ask for anything more than someone giving their best on the biggest stage of the season.”

Todd joins triple jumper John Warren as the only two-time NCAA first-team All-Americans, following his fifth-place performance a season ago at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Todd was the only jumper in the competition to clear the first five heights on his first attempt, surpassing the previous school record and Conference USA record on his fourth jump at 7 feet, 5 inches.

After Todd once again cleared the bar at 7-6, on his first attempt, the only jumper left in the competition, Vernon Turner of Oklahoma, elected to pass the height after missing on his first attempt and cleared a facility record of 7 feet, 7 1/4 inches on his last chance to capture the national title in the event.

”Corvell did what Corvell does,” USM jumps coach Jamaal Barnes said. “He’s been a big-time championship performer everywhere that he’s been. This wasn’t surprising. He just went out and executed to what some would be a day of a lifetime, but to us, is the day that we’ve been talking about and expecting since he got here.”

He and the rest of the USM track and field team now turns its attention to the outdoor season, with the squads splitting between the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, and the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays hosted by Mississippi State University on March 24-26.

