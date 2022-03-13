Organization holds signature drive in Ridgeland looking to overturn city’s decision of opting out of Medical Marijuana Program

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) -The City of Ridgeland is just one of five cities or towns in the state to opt out of the Medical Marijuana Program.

That decision prompted the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association to host a signature drive for residents wanting to overturn that decision.

Dozens went inside Martinson’s Garden Works to sign the petition, including Allen Martinson, who owns the business.

“I think most people in Ridgeland have voted for this,” said Martinson. “I think a lot of people realize that having the medical marijuana program in our state is going to help us economically, health-wise.”

The longtime Ridgeland resident said opting in would benefit him in multiple ways.

He’s a cultivator and a patient.

“Myself, I have pains and aches that I have from doing greenhouse work all my life,” said Martinson. “They’ve got topicals that are nothing short of a miracle. I use them, and my pains go away overnight.”

“And that’s what we’re here for,” said Melvin Robinson, III, communications and media director for MSCTA. “We’re here to help the citizens of the state.”

Earlier this month, Ridgeland leaders said they’re choosing to withdraw from the program right now because of it being so new.

However, Robinson said if they collect 1,500 signatures, a special election would be held, giving residents the power to determine whether the city participates in the program.

“If you take those three counties that have opted out, that’s Rankin County, Harrison County, and Madison County, over 127,000 voters voted for medical cannabis in 2020, not Initiative 65 but for medical cannabis, so it’s a very popular issue,” said Robinson.

Robinson believes saying yes to the program would bring help to those needing medical marijuana for health reasons, and it would also bring a revenue boost in the city and state.

“This will help businesses as well,” said Robinson. “We are the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association, so we do work with patients and businesses. The more areas that businesses are allowed to operate, the more access that patients have, and the more tax revenue that’ll be brought to the area.”

“I just see this as a way for our state to move forward and get away from that old saying, ‘We’re first for everything bad, and we’re last for everything good.’ I think it’s time to get away from that,” said Martinson.

So far, Ridgeland, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, and Pass Christian have all opted out of the program.

Robinson said the organization is willing to help residents in municipalities across the state whose local governments opt out of the program.

MSCTA will have a signature drive in Brandon next Saturday at Polks Drugs.

Robinson said they will also be in Ridgeland again Sunday for another signature drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

