Look for hard freeze Saturday night, Sunday morn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

It’s going to be very cold in the Pine Belt (Saturday) night, with lows in the lower-tomid-20s The result: a hard freeze, so please take precautions, including:

Make sure to check on the elderly

Make sure your pipes are protected.

Let a pencil-size stream of water run Saturday night into Sunday morning

.Make sure to check on your pets and livestock as well.

Sunday will start off very cold, but temperatures are expected to rise to the upper-50s to around 60. Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night, with lows in the lower-to-mid-30s.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the lower-50s by Tuesday morning.

For Tuesday afternoon, we have a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 70.

By Wednesday, expect skies to become mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s and lows in the upper-40s.

For Saint Patrick’s Day, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The chance for rain is 40 percent. Dry and mild weather returns for that weekend.

