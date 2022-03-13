Look for hard freeze Saturday night, Sunday morn
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!
It’s going to be very cold in the Pine Belt (Saturday) night, with lows in the lower-tomid-20s The result: a hard freeze, so please take precautions, including:
- Make sure to check on the elderly
- Make sure your pipes are protected.
- Let a pencil-size stream of water run Saturday night into Sunday morning
- .Make sure to check on your pets and livestock as well.
Sunday will start off very cold, but temperatures are expected to rise to the upper-50s to around 60. Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night, with lows in the lower-to-mid-30s.
Monday is expected to be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the lower-50s by Tuesday morning.
For Tuesday afternoon, we have a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 70.
By Wednesday, expect skies to become mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s and lows in the upper-40s.
For Saint Patrick’s Day, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the mid-50s.
Another chance for showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
The chance for rain is 40 percent. Dry and mild weather returns for that weekend.
