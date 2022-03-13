Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Look for hard freeze Saturday night, Sunday morn

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says to mind the pets and pipes and bundle up for a spread of a cold snap across the Pine Belt
By Rex Thompson
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

It’s going to be very cold in the Pine Belt (Saturday) night, with lows in the lower-tomid-20s The result: a hard freeze, so please take precautions, including:

  • Make sure to check on the elderly
  • Make sure your pipes are protected.
  • Let a pencil-size stream of water run Saturday night into Sunday morning
  • .Make sure to check on your pets and livestock as well.

Sunday will start off very cold, but temperatures are expected to rise to the upper-50s to around 60. Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night, with lows in the lower-to-mid-30s.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the lower-50s by Tuesday morning.

For Tuesday afternoon, we have a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 70.

By Wednesday, expect skies to become mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s and lows in the upper-40s.

For Saint Patrick’s Day, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The chance for rain is 40 percent. Dry and mild weather returns for that weekend.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“... if I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘squalid’ conditions; 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
Christian West, 29, Lamar County, was arrested and charged with grand larceny auto for...
Lamar Co. man charged with pick-up theft

Latest News

Pow Wow wows
Pow Wow wows
Photos exhibited
Photos exhibited
Ladner to return at helm of USM basketball
Ladner to return at helm of USM basketball
Wicker headed to Poland
Wicker headed to Poland
The Golden Eagle Intertribal Pow Wow returns to the Southern Miss campus on Oct. 8.
Golden Eagle Pow Wow returning to USM campus in 2022